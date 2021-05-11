Becris

Express delivery service icon set

Express delivery service icon set transport shipment freight sea air fast icon cargo customer service document letter mail package courier postage post shipping service delivery express
Express delivery service icon set in flat style

I sketched on paper then draw on Adobe illustrator using 64px grid

You can see and buy the full set on my Iconfider portfolio

becrisdesign.com | Shutterstock | CreativeMarket | 
Iconfinder | Dribbble | Behance | NounProject

