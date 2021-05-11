🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hola!
It's my exploration about Weather App. I do research before designing and the audience likes to use an app that looks clean, simple, yet still informative.
Hope you enjoy it :) Please leave your likes & feedback to make my next project better.
Thank you!
Get in touch with me,
Email : rizky.ajie30@gmail.com
