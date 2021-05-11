Andrew Ordway

Design 'Til Death Tattooed Hand

Andrew Ordway
Andrew Ordway
  • Save
Design 'Til Death Tattooed Hand pencil cmyk tattoos tattoo bones hand
Download color palette

FOR ALL YOU DESIGNERS ROCKING INK, OR THOSE WHO WISH THEY WERE. BLEED CMYK AND DESIGN ‘TIL DEATH!

Stickers are for sale at my website if you're interested! Link is on my About page.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Andrew Ordway
Andrew Ordway

More by Andrew Ordway

View profile
    • Like