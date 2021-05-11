E Wallet App - Financial Application Manager

Hi friends!

Take a look at the new concept of this financial app (E-wallet App). Here you can transfer and pay with your account. It also provides a QR code scanner to proceed with payments. And then you can see your income and expenses for a certain period of time.

Feel free to give feedback and comments.

Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!

Available for a new project!

farhanalmaula@gmail.com | Instagram