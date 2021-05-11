Maulana Farhan

E Wallet App - Financial Application Manager

Maulana Farhan
Maulana Farhan
  • Save
E Wallet App - Financial Application Manager mobile app wallet wallet ui qr code scanner scan online payment payment app money transfer expense manager expense tracker expense banking app atm card financial finance money ewallet wallet app finance app
Download color palette

Hi friends!

Take a look at the new concept of this financial app (E-wallet App). Here you can transfer and pay with your account. It also provides a QR code scanner to proceed with payments. And then you can see your income and expenses for a certain period of time.

Feel free to give feedback and comments.
Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!

Available for a new project!
farhanalmaula@gmail.com | Instagram

Maulana Farhan
Maulana Farhan

More by Maulana Farhan

View profile
    • Like