Embassy Kicks

Embassy Kicks print design branding sneakers
Got commissioned to do a Shirt design that turned into a brand. Don't you hate when that happens? Oh well, if you're into Sneaker culture and you live in the Oklahoma/ Midwest area check out @embassykicksokc on instagram.

Posted on May 11, 2021
