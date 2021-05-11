Clear - Landing Page Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Concept design of a landing page for a B2B company.
I've been playing around and trying a lot of Figma plugins lately and so I decided to work on this small mock up of a landing page using a few of them.
Isometric to give the elements an isometric looks of course and Charts to make different kinds of graphs and charts.