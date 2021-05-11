OTOLK_DESIGN

Beauty Salon - Web Design Concept

Here's an animated beauty salon web design concept.

If there is a web developer or Webflow developer who wants to collaborate and convert this design into a template, I would be happy to hear from you! For any collaboration or more information, dm otdigitaldesign@gmail.com

Have a fantastic Week, everyone!

Posted on May 11, 2021
