Daily UI 025 :: TV App

This tv app is specific to college sports. It offers users every sport, from every college in North America. The idea sprouted from the fact that it's hard to find where to watch a college sports game, that is if it's being streamed at all, but with U Sports, you'll never have to miss another game from your favorite college. This app was designed with quick access to specific games in mind. In the nav, various popular sports are listed, below that is a live section for every currently live game. Continuing down the screen, a list of popular universities, based on the user's watch history and favorited teams, allows for quick access to on-demand sports and live. U Sports the perfect streaming app for any college sports fan.