Freeze Frame myriad logo flat minimal black and white logo filmmaker film video production company photography logo camera frame freeze freeze frame photography
I saw the weekly challenge from Twine Logos on Instagram and got inspired by one of the names - "Freeze Frame Corp." Unfortunately, the logo doesn't fit the constraints of the competition, but I'm happy with the concept :)

Font used: Myriad

