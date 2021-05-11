Say hello to Spark, our new logo mark ✨

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A few months ago we launched our new brand identity (including a sparkly new logo) to the world. While our old Deputy star served us well and got us to where we are today, we felt like it was time for a change.
As we thought about those 12 years — where we are now and where we want to be in the next several decades — we felt that star no longer served its purpose. At the outset, we wanted to design a new logo that feels less authoritative and more welcoming, intuitive, and trusted.
We wanted a logo that represented us — and the shift workers and workplaces we serve.
Our community of more than 250,000 workplaces has a special kind of spark that fuels innovation, creativity, and collaboration. This energy — this spark — drives passion and thriving workplaces.
Stay tuned for more posts on how we found our Spark.
A special shoutout to @focuslab for collaborating with us to land our Spark ✨