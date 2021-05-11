Packaging Designer Cafuné

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Cafuné is a company that emerged from the need for space and diversity to care for black skin. A huge need, because in the world there are several types of black skin. From the lightest to the most pigmented.The company's focus is on vegan products and with a focus on black skin treatment. With assets coming straight from Africa.Get to know the trajectory that was to create Cafuné a company that loves and cares.