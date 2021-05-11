gordhop_artworks

Daily Logo Challenge: Day 9

gordhop_artworks
gordhop_artworks
  • Save
Daily Logo Challenge: Day 9 web illustrator vector logo illustration branding icon graphic design design app
Download color palette

Hey, folks! I hope everyone is holding up. I've taken the @dailylogochallenge . Today's Prompt: Streaming Music Startup. I chose the name, "Pitch" for it. I used the font, "Righteous". I have made the logo circle based to make it more community related. Those horizontal bars actually refer to sound amplifications and the reason behind half filed is to show how music can make us whole again in any situation. The colour gradiant is made up by mixing Prussian blue, purple and violet.
Appreciate you stopping by.✌️
Let me know what you think about my work.
Visit Gordhop Artworks
for more such creations.
Contact 👇
https://linktr.ee/gordhop_artworks.officia

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
gordhop_artworks
gordhop_artworks

More by gordhop_artworks

View profile
    • Like