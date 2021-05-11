Daily Logo Challenge: Day 9

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey, folks! I hope everyone is holding up. I've taken the @dailylogochallenge . Today's Prompt: Streaming Music Startup. I chose the name, "Pitch" for it. I used the font, "Righteous". I have made the logo circle based to make it more community related. Those horizontal bars actually refer to sound amplifications and the reason behind half filed is to show how music can make us whole again in any situation. The colour gradiant is made up by mixing Prussian blue, purple and violet.
