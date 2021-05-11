Daniel Kuether

Opal - Beautiful Banking

Daniel Kuether
Daniel Kuether
  • Save
Opal - Beautiful Banking secure fintech finance banking bank minimal ux vector logo branding design ui splashpage ios app
Download color palette

The task was to design an "Add Account" screen for a mobile banking app. Using the company's branding, I created a screen that promotes the app's security features while still feeling fresh and modern.

Daniel Kuether
Daniel Kuether

More by Daniel Kuether

View profile
    • Like