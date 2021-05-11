Rachel Ann Interior Designs

Lauren Summers

watercolor olive branch olive logo design logo
A logo design for a friend's little startup! Creating the watercolor look of the branch took some practice but I learned something new in the process.

Posted on May 11, 2021
