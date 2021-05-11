Lauren Summers

Kelso Excavation

Kelso Excavation branding track hoe excavation logo design logo
For their logo, these clients wanted something bold, simple, and legible; a mark that could be easily recognized at a distance, perhaps by a passing car near a job site.

Posted on May 11, 2021
