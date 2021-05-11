Rick Kercz

Yetee shirt sketch

Rick Kercz
Rick Kercz
Hire Me
  • Save
Yetee shirt sketch tshirt illustration
Download color palette

Shirt submission for the Yetee. Collaboration with my son (10) based on his favorite characters.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Rick Kercz
Rick Kercz
Hi. Let's collaborate.
Hire Me

More by Rick Kercz

View profile
    • Like