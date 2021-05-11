Areli Muñoz Blancas

Pink fairy

Areli Muñoz Blancas
Areli Muñoz Blancas
  • Save
Pink fairy golden flower characterdesign corelpainter affinityphoto design illustration fairy pink
Download color palette

This art is the result of exploration with simple corel painter brushes with quality effects combined with affinity photo. It is a collague of various brush and texture styles concentrated on the pink concept of the fairy and the strawberry.
enjoy it!

Areli Muñoz Blancas
Areli Muñoz Blancas

More by Areli Muñoz Blancas

View profile
    • Like