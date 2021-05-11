Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rekhchand Sahu

Gaming marketplace concept

Rekhchand Sahu
Rekhchand Sahu
Hire Me
  • Save
Gaming marketplace concept challenge designoff marketplace gaming concept landing page clean layout website web design ui ux ui design
Gaming marketplace concept challenge designoff marketplace gaming concept landing page clean layout website web design ui ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. Design off gaming.png
  2. Design off – 1.png

Concept homepage for a gaming marketplace. This was the outcome of a super fun design challenge hosted by Brandon Groce. Everything was designed from scratch within 90 mins.

Pics: Google Images
Icons: Tabler

Rekhchand Sahu
Rekhchand Sahu
UX/UI designer & UI developer, Check out my portfolio 😀👇🏻
Hire Me

More by Rekhchand Sahu

View profile
    • Like