Rick Kercz

Nearby Maker - 2021 Update

Rick Kercz
Rick Kercz
Hire Me
  • Save
Nearby Maker - 2021 Update makers founder web ui design
Nearby Maker - 2021 Update makers founder web ui design
Download color palette
  1. 1600x1200-nearbyMaker1.jpg
  2. 1600x1200-nearbyMaker2.jpg

This is a site I have been building as a collaboration with my wife. You can see what we have so far at nearbymaker.com

Now that my list of technical issues are fixed I am getting back to straightening up the ui.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Rick Kercz
Rick Kercz
Hi. Let's collaborate.
Hire Me

More by Rick Kercz

View profile
    • Like