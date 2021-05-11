Sonia Yim

Refuse Free Work

Refuse Free Work
My new passion project called: Designer's Life

Never. take. free work. Period. 😝

I am creating 15 kawaii illustration like this one that only designers would understand ⁣🤗💜

You can use them by simply searching 'justdrawingwords' or 'designerslife' on IG story or GIPHY

