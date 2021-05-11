🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Some time ago I was invited to design a series of illustrations for a wonderful project. A team of Norwegian doctors and other professionals making a solution for doing hearing tests usinh an iPad and headphones. I hope it reaches many places and people who need it.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119327615/Medtech-Startup