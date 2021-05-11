Leslie Soto Valenzuela

Medtech Startup

Leslie Soto Valenzuela
Leslie Soto Valenzuela
Hire Me
  • Save
Medtech Startup vector concept character website web application app design app illustration characters design
Medtech Startup vector concept character website web application app design app illustration characters design
Download color palette
  1. Leslie-Soto-Valenzuela_Mesa de trabajo 1.jpg
  2. Leslie-Soto-Valenzuela_2_Mesa de trabajo 1.jpg

Some time ago I was invited to design a series of illustrations for a wonderful project. A team of Norwegian doctors and other professionals making a solution for doing hearing tests usinh an iPad and headphones. I hope it reaches many places and people who need it.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119327615/Medtech-Startup

Leslie Soto Valenzuela
Leslie Soto Valenzuela
Designer and Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Leslie Soto Valenzuela

View profile
    • Like