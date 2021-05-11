Sonia Yim

Deadline

Sonia Yim
Sonia Yim
  • Save
Deadline icon sticker design giphy gif sticker design lettering creative illustration
Download color palette

My new passion project called: Designer's Life

This one is for you designers who wants to snooze the deadline 😝

I am creating 15 kawaii illustration like this one that only designers would understand ⁣🤗💜

You can use them by simply searching 'justdrawingwords' or 'designerslife' on IG story or GIPHY

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Sonia Yim
Sonia Yim

More by Sonia Yim

View profile
    • Like