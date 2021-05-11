Saquarema Branding

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The client had an excellent logomark but with no branding. The perfect step was to take on font customisation to balance with the logomark. The next step was to sketch out web icons to convey all call-to-actions intended for the company website. For the letterhead and business card design, an extra detail was needed to communicate that the company is a publishing house, hence a bookmark was added.