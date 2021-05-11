Reuben Abel

Saquarema Branding

Reuben Abel
Reuben Abel
  • Save
Saquarema Branding corporate branding corporate identity mockup rio de janeiro brazil publishing house iconset icons branding
Saquarema Branding corporate branding corporate identity mockup rio de janeiro brazil publishing house iconset icons branding
Saquarema Branding corporate branding corporate identity mockup rio de janeiro brazil publishing house iconset icons branding
Saquarema Branding corporate branding corporate identity mockup rio de janeiro brazil publishing house iconset icons branding
Saquarema Branding corporate branding corporate identity mockup rio de janeiro brazil publishing house iconset icons branding
Download color palette
  1. saquarema_logo_icons.png
  2. saquarema_brandGuide.png
  3. Saquarema_businessCard_letterhead_mockup.png
  4. Saquarema Leather Notebook Mockup.png
  5. Saquarema_storeSignMockup.png

The client had an excellent logomark but with no branding. The perfect step was to take on font customisation to balance with the logomark. The next step was to sketch out web icons to convey all call-to-actions intended for the company website. For the letterhead and business card design, an extra detail was needed to communicate that the company is a publishing house, hence a bookmark was added.

Reuben Abel
Reuben Abel

More by Reuben Abel

View profile
    • Like