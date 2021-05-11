Mr Fede

Gold Dust

Mr Fede
Mr Fede
Hire Me
  • Save
Gold Dust typography gold design lyrics procreate lettering illustration
Download color palette

Tori Amos is my all time favorite artist and today I started reading her latest book: Resistance. She started the book with this song: Gold Dust.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Mr Fede
Mr Fede
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mr Fede

View profile
    • Like