OVERCLOCKING - Nvidia Studio Competition

OVERCLOCKING - Nvidia Studio Competition illustration vector design
Half-rabbit-thing, half-robot-thing. My submission for Nvidia's design competition. Created using Illustrator and detailing in Photoshop.

Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
Posted on May 11, 2021
