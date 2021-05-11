Design for Quo Vadis Africa (QVA), a non-profit environmental conservation organization leading biodiversity, sustainability, wildlife and community projects for change.

T-shirts for Change is a campaign to raise funds for their biodiversity conservation work in KwaZulu-Natal, with designs created and donated by eco-artists from all over the world. All profits go towards sustainability initiatives and community empowerment work in South Africa.

African Fish Eagles (and eagles in general) are a symbol of power, wisdom and freedom. The species name H. vocifer from the Latin meaning “making, given to, or marked by noisy and vehement outcry” speaks to the distinct and instantly recognisable call of the African Fish Eagle. This vociferous character formed the foundation of my inspiration for this design, with the intention to capture the power and beauty of this amazing predator.

