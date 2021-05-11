Maaruf Dzines

Green kite logo design green organization logo logodesign simple logo grid logo minimalist kite logo kite logo blue kite green kite
Minimalist logo design for a noble organization " Green Kite"
Requirement: A green kite logo mark with title GREEN KITE.

