Maaruf Dzines

Duck restaurant logo design

Maaruf Dzines
Maaruf Dzines
  • Save
Duck restaurant logo design fried chicken christmas turkey red turkey logo spicy logo kebab grill duck restaurant chicken restaurant logo duck roast logo
Download color palette

Logo design for a restaurant that sells delicious duck meat.
Requirements: A duck or roast of a duck logo mark with the title "spicy duck" below.
Have a question? or, Want to place an order?
Please feel free to contact:
Email: mrmaruf699@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maarufdzines
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/maarufdzines
Whatsapp: +8801830051420
Behance: https://www.behance.net/maarufdzines

Maaruf Dzines
Maaruf Dzines

More by Maaruf Dzines

View profile
    • Like