Legends

Legends character illustration music concert song artist hindustani indian india music
Music transcends language, culture, and time. Hindustani music is the shorthand of emotions. My humble attempt to illustrate the 3 legends of music whom I adore the most, from the LHS, Mehdi Hassan, Pandit Ravi Shankar, and Zakir Hussain.

Posted on May 11, 2021
