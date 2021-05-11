🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Behance l Instagram
Music transcends language, culture, and time. Hindustani music is the shorthand of emotions. My humble attempt to illustrate the 3 legends of music whom I adore the most, from the LHS, Mehdi Hassan, Pandit Ravi Shankar, and Zakir Hussain.