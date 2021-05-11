Mojtaba Moayedi

Crooki logo and present

Crooki logo and present branding typography logo
Crooki is a Persian name. it is the title for a real classic and fancy fast food restaurant.
so I do the typography of it's name and as well as using warm colors to trigger the appetites of dear customers! How evil am I. lol...

Posted on May 11, 2021
