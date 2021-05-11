Crooki logo and present

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Crooki is a Persian name. it is the title for a real classic and fancy fast food restaurant.
so I do the typography of it's name and as well as using warm colors to trigger the appetites of dear customers! How evil am I. lol...
Any comments?
Say Hello here:
moayedimojtaba@gmail.com
Or reach me via:
Behance | LinkedIn> | Dribbble