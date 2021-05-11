Maaruf Dzines

Puzzle Minds | kids logo design

Puzzle Minds | kids logo design toy shop logo mind logo kids logo chalkboard logo chalkboard logo colorful logo puzzle brain brain logo puzzle logo
Logo design for "Puzzled Mind" toy manufacturing company.
Requirements: A logo that will represent toys that will help kids develop their knowledge.
Have a question? or, Want to place an order?
Please feel free to contact:
Email: mrmaruf699@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maarufdzines
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/maarufdzines
Whatsapp: +8801830051420
Behance: https://www.behance.net/maarufdzines

