Puzzle Minds | kids logo design

Logo design for "Puzzled Mind" toy manufacturing company.
Requirements: A logo that will represent toys that will help kids develop their knowledge.
Have a question? or, Want to place an order?
Please feel free to contact:
Email: mrmaruf699@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maarufdzines
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/maarufdzines
Whatsapp: +8801830051420
Behance: https://www.behance.net/maarufdzines