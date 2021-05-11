Maaruf Dzines

Glo for me | Beauty product logo & packaging design

Glo for me | Beauty product logo & packaging design
Cursive typography logo design for Beauty product company.
Category: Beauty Product retail business
Requirements: Color: Golden & silver gradient, Logo should look like glittering, Cursive typography logo
