Zsolt Ihász

Cushman & Wakefield

Zsolt Ihász
Zsolt Ihász
  • Save
Cushman & Wakefield calculator office mobile app interface design ui
Download color palette

Workplace+ mobile application for calculating space requirements & coasts for your office.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Zsolt Ihász
Zsolt Ihász

More by Zsolt Ihász

View profile
    • Like