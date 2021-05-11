Chase Dudas

Howdy Plants

Chase Dudas
Chase Dudas
  • Save
Howdy Plants dragon tree web design web website design app plantshop shop plant
Download color palette

Howdy Plants --
An easy to navigate, informative site to find your first or next plant. With easy visuals and basic terminology, this online shop attracts a plant generalist crowd looking to begin their journey looking after plants in their house. Transparently spreading happiness to all, no gatekeeping necessary :)

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Chase Dudas
Chase Dudas

More by Chase Dudas

View profile
    • Like