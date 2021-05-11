Maaruf Dzines

Elysian Taste | Restaurant Typography logo brand identity fork spoon logodesign cloche logo red and black typography cursive logo restaurant logo
Typography logo design for "Elysian Taste" restaurant.
Category: Multi-cuisine Restaurant
Requirements: *Cursive typography logo, Colors: Red, black, yellow.
