Figma Calendar Grids ENG/RUS 2021 - Circular Calendar included

Figma Calendar Grids ENG/RUS 2021 - '22 & '23 soon...
Circular Calendar included
https://www.figma.com/community/file/973058227276934393/Calendar-Grids-ENG%2FRUS-2021---'22-%26-'23-soon...

Different calendar layouts for any decisions
Hope it will be helpful

Only 2021 and five options now
I'll add more options during a week

I would be glad for any feedback
Thanks

