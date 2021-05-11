Matteo Marzagalli

Calendar - UI Design

Calendar - UI Design design system material minimal design year day month utility dailyui uiux ui calendar
Hi guys, today I tried to design a calendar for a mobile app.
(100 Days UI Challenge #038)

Feel free to leave a feedback in the comments!
You can also find some of my works here: https://www.behance.net/matteoguerebc3

Posted on May 11, 2021
