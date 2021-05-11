Ангелина Доронина

Poster for student's event

Ангелина Доронина
Ангелина Доронина
  • Save
Poster for student's event memphis poster design art poster typography vector illustration design
Download color palette

Постер для студенческого мероприятия "Играцентр", которое проводится 11 октября в центре города Санкт-Петербург!

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Ангелина Доронина
Ангелина Доронина

More by Ангелина Доронина

View profile
    • Like