🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello All!
This is an online retail shop app design concept. I have attached full details about the project and all the screens. I would really appreciate your valuable comments and would love to have your feedback.
Here's a link for the full UX/UI case study:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117454613/UX-Case-Study-Online-Retail-Shop
Thanks!