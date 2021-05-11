REBOKEN / Visual Identity Design

Visual Identity Design for Reboken.

Reboken is the venture of two young Venezuelans eradicated in Chile, who some time ago decided to create a brand whose motto is to be different and turn the art of dressing and being fashionable into a great adventure.

A logo with a simple style and solid line was designed, accompanied by a dynamic color contrast and a whole timeless and differentiating visual system, ready to be projected on massive and exclusive clothing supports in the field of fashion.

