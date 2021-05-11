REBOKEN / Visual Identity Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Visual Identity Design for Reboken.
Reboken is the venture of two young Venezuelans eradicated in Chile, who some time ago decided to create a brand whose motto is to be different and turn the art of dressing and being fashionable into a great adventure.
A logo with a simple style and solid line was designed, accompanied by a dynamic color contrast and a whole timeless and differentiating visual system, ready to be projected on massive and exclusive clothing supports in the field of fashion.
If you want to see more of my work, visit me at:
https://www.instagram.com/reyjesmontero/
https://www.behance.net/Reymontero
Also, if you want the design of a logo as is, contact us through the mail: reyjesalexander@gmail.com
Thanks for looking, evaluating and reading this far!