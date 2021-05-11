Ivan M

Lamborghini Terzo Millenio Animation

Lamborghini Terzo Millenio Animation animation after effects design element 3d after effects
This is the shot from my car animation project. I've imported a model into the element 3D, and did some work on textures and lighting.

Posted on May 11, 2021
