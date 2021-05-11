Douglas Ramos

Pulso Design System Visual Identity Proposal

Douglas Ramos
Douglas Ramos
  • Save
Pulso Design System Visual Identity Proposal presentation visual identity web colors design typography vector gradient graphic design illustration logo branding
Download color palette

My proposal for an internal design challenge, which aimed to define what would be the visual identity of the design system of the company where I currently work, the Pulse.

Complete project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119321151/Pulso-Design-System-Visual-Identity-Proposal

Douglas Ramos
Douglas Ramos

More by Douglas Ramos

View profile
    • Like