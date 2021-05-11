Marc Bouchez

Daily UI #001 - Sign In & Sign Up

Daily UI #001 - Sign In & Sign Up
Hi everyone ! 👋

This is my version of the #001 Daily UI challenge.
A sign in and a sign up form !

Illustrations are from Freepik.
SkyMail is a fictive company.

Posted on May 11, 2021
