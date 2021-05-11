Onboarding Finance Mobile App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been working on this concept idea for a Finance Mobile App and I played with some UI trends of 2021.
My goal for this app is to create a platform that allows the user to trade money in the fewest taps on the device.
I was inspired by the Bauhaus' design and I used simple shapes to create visuals that can stand alone, even without any title.
I wasn't sure about filled forms because I wanted light and minimal UIs, and for this reason I used lines.
Money are fluid, and what could be better than Iridescent style, that I personally love as new trend. 🍭
Many other screens will come out in the next few days, I just wanted to launch a small release of this design progress 'cause it can be useful for someone to be ispired.
What do you think about it?
Do you use Iridescent design for your UIs? ❤️