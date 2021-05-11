Enrico Deiana

Onboarding Finance Mobile App

Enrico Deiana
Enrico Deiana
  • Save
Onboarding Finance Mobile App bauhaus iridescent ui ios app mobile finance onboarding
Onboarding Finance Mobile App bauhaus iridescent ui ios app mobile finance onboarding
Onboarding Finance Mobile App bauhaus iridescent ui ios app mobile finance onboarding
Onboarding Finance Mobile App bauhaus iridescent ui ios app mobile finance onboarding
Onboarding Finance Mobile App bauhaus iridescent ui ios app mobile finance onboarding
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png
  5. 5.png

I've been working on this concept idea for a Finance Mobile App and I played with some UI trends of 2021.

My goal for this app is to create a platform that allows the user to trade money in the fewest taps on the device.

I was inspired by the Bauhaus' design and I used simple shapes to create visuals that can stand alone, even without any title.
I wasn't sure about filled forms because I wanted light and minimal UIs, and for this reason I used lines.

Money are fluid, and what could be better than Iridescent style, that I personally love as new trend. 🍭

Many other screens will come out in the next few days, I just wanted to launch a small release of this design progress 'cause it can be useful for someone to be ispired.

What do you think about it?
Do you use Iridescent design for your UIs? ❤️

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Enrico Deiana
Enrico Deiana
Designed for you. 🍬

More by Enrico Deiana

View profile
    • Like