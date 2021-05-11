Onboarding Finance Mobile App

I've been working on this concept idea for a Finance Mobile App and I played with some UI trends of 2021.

My goal for this app is to create a platform that allows the user to trade money in the fewest taps on the device.

I was inspired by the Bauhaus' design and I used simple shapes to create visuals that can stand alone, even without any title.

I wasn't sure about filled forms because I wanted light and minimal UIs, and for this reason I used lines.

Money are fluid, and what could be better than Iridescent style, that I personally love as new trend. 🍭

Many other screens will come out in the next few days, I just wanted to launch a small release of this design progress 'cause it can be useful for someone to be ispired.

What do you think about it?

Do you use Iridescent design for your UIs? ❤️