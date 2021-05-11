Ismael Marquez

Logo for DoctorBattles, a platform that boasts the most advanced statistics tracking system available to the Esports community. The concept behind this logo was taken from the inspiration of pixels to visually interpret "video games" and a lighting bolt that would symbolize the word "doctor/health".

