Childhub.org redesign by Julia Barry

ChildHub.org is a global site for child protection workers. These designs are the final look chosen for a playful yet professional site. This is a modern but welcoming vibe that uses a focused, bright palette and flowing connective lines alongside bold edges. In combination, these visuals emphasize the impactful yet personal nature of child protection work, and motivate people to search, explore, and learn.