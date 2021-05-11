Chat Platform Experience

Summary:

For this project I was assigned to redesign the chat platform that our sales agents use for customer support and to sell products to our clients.

There was a list of integrations I needed to work into this redesign including day/night mode, window size customization for our agents, and drag-and-droppable components within the screen. I was also tasked with simplifying the platform to make it easy to use for anybody.

Process:

I started this project by interviewing the 2 project stakeholders and observing and then interviewing 5 different platform users (the users being Clearlink's chat agents). I asked the stakeholders their needs for the new platform vs. the old platform. I observed the users on the platform for an hour and then interviewed them after about their experience in the current platform and asked them their desires for the platform moving forward.

Taking all of this into account, I mapped out a new user flow for the platform that would address both the stakeholders and user's needs. Once iterating the user flow was complete, I created wireframes of the new platform and worked alongside the primary stakeholder for the project until the wireframe met certain requirements (like user needs and developer needs). Once the wireframing was complete I designed iteration after iteration until the stakeholders were satisfied with the changes made to the platform.

End Result:

The first two images show the platform as it is being used currently. The last 2 images are the previous iterations designed for the platform. This platform is now adopted by 100% of chat agents at Clearlink, improving their over all customer service.