Karim Benmbarek

Job Portal (App Concept)

Karim Benmbarek
Karim Benmbarek
  • Save
Job Portal (App Concept) soft ui design app clean mobile app mobile hire hireme employer employee freelancer jobs job application job listing job board
Download color palette

Hi, today I've tried to come up with Job Portal App Concept. Hope you like it , give me your feedback !
-----------
Do you need some help?
Send us message: hello@karimbenmbarek.com

Karim Benmbarek
Karim Benmbarek

More by Karim Benmbarek

View profile
    • Like