Jomag Heredia

App Éxito Redesign

Jomag Heredia
Jomag Heredia
Hire Me
  • Save
App Éxito Redesign shopping cart shopping ecommerce mobile uiux app design app identity ui
Download color palette

Together with a great team, I took the challenge to redesign the app for one of the most big store chain in Latin America.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2021
Jomag Heredia
Jomag Heredia
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jomag Heredia

View profile
    • Like