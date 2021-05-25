Arifin Yeasin

Stats iOS App Design Concept UI

Arifin Yeasin
Arifin Yeasin
Hire Me
  • Save
Stats iOS App Design Concept UI designer concept clean kit branding minimalist 2d best shot daily ui design minimal logo vector dailyui ux icon dark mode ui ios app design app design
Download color palette

Hi there,

I'm happy to present you my new shot.
Press "L" to show some love 💖

✉️ I'm available for Projects, DM me or Email: arifin.yeaisn@gmail.com Chat on Skype

Connect me on Linked In

Arifin Yeasin
Arifin Yeasin
Crafting the visual & digital experience. Let's chat 👋
Hire Me

More by Arifin Yeasin

View profile
    • Like